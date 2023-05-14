Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

