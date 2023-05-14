Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head to Head Comparison

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $293.43 million 2.95 -$170,000.00 ($0.16) -123.56

Profitability

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radware.

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Radware -2.43% -0.40% -0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33

Radware has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

