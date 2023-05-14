Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
