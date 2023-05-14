Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 637.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

