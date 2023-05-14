Pepe (PEPE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $769.38 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $769.38 million and approximately $847.24 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000189 USD and is up 20.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $1,016,006,773.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

