Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Phillips 66 worth $200,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,209,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,080,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

