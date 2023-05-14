PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.55.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.4261603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

