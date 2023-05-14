Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.