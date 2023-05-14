Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $744.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

