Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $50,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

