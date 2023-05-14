Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,299,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $631.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

