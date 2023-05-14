Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $30.74 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.00 and a 200-day moving average of $493.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

