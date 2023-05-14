Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $40.74 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,062 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.