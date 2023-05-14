Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 25,691 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

