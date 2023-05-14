Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,078 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

