Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

