Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,321,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after buying an additional 363,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

