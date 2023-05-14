Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

