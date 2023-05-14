Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $308.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

