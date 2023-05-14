Piper Sandler Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $682.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

