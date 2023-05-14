Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Pipestone Energy Price Performance
BKBEF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.
About Pipestone Energy
Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
