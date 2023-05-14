Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

BKBEF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pipestone Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.