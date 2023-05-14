PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PlayAGS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 387,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,764. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.38.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

