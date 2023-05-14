PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut PLBY Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.36.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Insider Activity

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PLBY Group news, Director Suhail Rizvi bought 7,293,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

