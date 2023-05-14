Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

