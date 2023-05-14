Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLUG. KeyCorp cut their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after buying an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

