PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 425,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

