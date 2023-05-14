Polymath 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $170.89 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18050919 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,781,875.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

