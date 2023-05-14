PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136.20 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $480,694.79 and $136.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00308629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,323 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

