Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.64. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$37.66.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.