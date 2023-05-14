Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $103.90 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,558,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $103,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

