Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $112.47 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $112,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $8,621,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.