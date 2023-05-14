Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $119.62 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $119,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.