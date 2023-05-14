Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.44% of Howard Hughes worth $169,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 136,435 shares of company stock worth $10,193,778. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HHC opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

