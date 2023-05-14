Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,108 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $145,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

