Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 531,323 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 531,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $129,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.17, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

