Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229,298 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $160,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

ANSS opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

