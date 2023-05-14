Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.01 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 99,883 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

