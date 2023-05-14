ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
ProFrac Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $290,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
