ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $290,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

