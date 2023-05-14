Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Provention Bio stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 880.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $25,803,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,242,369 shares of company stock valued at $53,794,424 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

