PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.000836.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

