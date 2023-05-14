Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.55

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $266.91 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00009473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06686726 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055752 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040532 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019049 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006164 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,656,284 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
