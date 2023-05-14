Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.55

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $266.91 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00009473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06686726 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,656,284 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.