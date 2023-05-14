QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $362.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,907.00 or 1.00017299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160508 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

