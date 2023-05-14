QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,897 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

