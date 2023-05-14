Rain Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

