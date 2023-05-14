Rain Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.