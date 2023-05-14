Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Buys $26,920.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Rand Capital stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

