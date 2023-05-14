Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $43.00 at DA Davidson

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

RPD opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

