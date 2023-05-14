Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 552.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Raymond James worth $208,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after buying an additional 209,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

RJF opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

