Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

