Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.15

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.15 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30.05 ($0.38). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,652 shares traded.

Redx Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.24. The company has a market capitalization of £112.19 million, a PE ratio of -558.33 and a beta of -0.28.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

