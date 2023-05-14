Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 12,036.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

